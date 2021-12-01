Alleged Michigan School Shooter Met With Administrators Hours Before Incident Occurred

The alleged Michigan high school shooter met with school officials a few hours before the deadly attack, which killed four students and left seven others wounded, according to a press conference led by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard on Wednesday.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of shooting his fellow classmates at Oxford High School in Lake Orion, Michigan, where the 15-year-old suspect used a handgun to purportedly carry out the deadly rampage, the Daily Caller reported.

“We also were told that the school had some information or some contact with the individual,” Bouchard said. “We had no information from the schools but we have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning.” WATCH:

“In fact the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school,” he added. “The content of that meeting obviously is part of the investigation, but we did not learn of that meeting, nor of the content of that meeting until after the shooting and during this investigation.”

He warned everyone to “be wary of social media” because rumors that were not true were reportedly circulating online.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has charged Crumbley with multiple counts of first-degree murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession with a gun he possessed illegally.

There was no information indicating Crumbley had ever been bullied, but the prosecutor indicated that he might have been planning the shooting “for a while,” Bouchard said during the press conference. He also said the suspect had never been suspended from the school for his behavior.

“Prior to those two meetings there was no contact and nothing in his file by either concerning behavior or discipline in the investigation,” he added.

The Oxford Community School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

