Arizona State University Says Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Has Not Gone Through Admissions Process’

An Arizona State University spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller that Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled at the university.

Rittenhouse’s disenrollment from the university was reported after the “Students for Socialism at ASU” called for the university to revoke his admission. Left-wing student groups hosted protests on Wednesday, Dec. 1, calling on the university to “deny Kyle Rittenhouse further admission to ASU” and release a statement against “white supremacist and racist killer Kyle Rittenhouse.”

An ASU spokesperson said that Rittenhouse “has not gone through the ASU admissions process,” and said that “University records show that [Rittenhouse] is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU.

The university issued a statement on Nov. 10 after Rittenhouse testified that he was a nursing student at ASU stating that Rittenhouse was enrolled as a “non-degree seeking ASU Online student.” During an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse said he was enrolled at ASU online and was considering becoming a nurse or lawyer.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation,” the statement read. “ASU can confirm that Mr. Rittenhouse enrolled as a non-degree seeking ASU Online student for the session that started Oct. 13, 2021, which allows students access to begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university.”

Students involved with campus organizations such as Students for Socialism at ASU, MECHA de ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine at ASU and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition wrote a letter demanding that Rittenhouse be denied future admission.

“We will not stand for a white supremacist killer on our campus,” the letter reads. “In our view, the Rittenhouse shooting is analogous to the Greensboro massacre, where 5 anti-racist protestors were killed by Klan members that were later acquitted by an all-white jury.”

The letter went on to say that the verdict in the Rittenhouse trial was a “failure of the justice system to punish white fascist vigilante violence.” The student organizations also said that having a “high-profile right-wing fascist icon” on campus “would be giving these organizations a free pass to recruit and organize students.”

ASU confirmed that Rittenhouse’s “disenrollment was not due to action by the university” and promised to judge any future application to the university “as any other would be.” (RELATED: Public School Principal Offers Racially Segregated Spaces For Staff And Students Of Color To Process Rittenhouse Verdict)

“If Mr. Rittenhouse chooses to seek admission in the future, his application will be processed as any other would be,” a spokesperson said.