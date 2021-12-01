Biden Puts His Faith In Santa Claus As Supply Chain Woes Drag Down America

President Joe Biden joked Wednesday that only Santa Claus can guarantee gifts being available to Americans amid supply-chain issues.

The president addressed reports about supply chain issues, to empty shelves and low toy supplies, during the holiday season, and claimed that “for the vast majority of the country, that’s not what’s happening,” according to Newsweek.

“Now, I can’t promise that every person will get every gift they want on time,” Biden went on to say. “Only Santa Claus can keep that promise.” (RELATED: Biden Says Supply Chain Issues And Stimulus Checks His Administration Gave Out To Blame For Inflation)

WATCH:

The president went on to mention that every year items are hard to find or sell out during the holidays.

“Some of you moms and dads may remember Cabbage Patch Kids back in the 80s, or Beanie Babies in the 90s, or other toys that have run out at Christmastime in past years when there was no supply chain problem. But we’re heading into a holiday season in very strong shape,” Biden said.

Along with supply chain concerns, consumers are further faced with a surge in inflation to its highest record in 30 years. The Consumer Price Index has reached a growth of 6.2% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Further reports suggest a 59% increase in heating, as well as gas prices reaching a seven-year high.

Biden announced in October that the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach would operate 24/7 in order to address the national trucker shortage. Retailers and the White House have issued a stark warning to consumers about holiday shopping, urging that they buy gifts early as the shipping crisis stifles production, according to Fox News.