Bob Stoops Will Make $325,000 To Coach Oklahoma’s Bowl Game

STILLWATER, OK - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Bob Stoops during play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on December 3, 2011 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bob Stoops will make a ton of cash to coach one more Oklahoma game.

Stoops has been tapped to coach the Sooners in whatever bowl game they get after Lincoln Riley left for USC, and he’s not doing it for free. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

According to Bob Przybylo, the Sooners are paying Stoops $325,000 to coach the bowl game as the program looks for a permanent head coach.

If you’re only going to coach one game, you might as well get paid for it, right? Stoops is a legendary coach and he’s not getting off the couch for free.

He’s getting off the couch if the money is right and $325,000 is apparently more than enough to get him back on the sidelines.

 

Imagine coming out of retirement to coach a single game and getting enough money to buy a house in most parts of America.

The reason why he’s getting paid a big check is because he’s a huge name with tons of history with the school, and we all know the Sooners are going to end up in a solid bowl game.

You don’t want a scrub coaching a major bowl game and embarrassing the university.

 

Don’t spend it all in one place, Bob!