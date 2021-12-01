Brett Favre Calls Mac Jones ‘A Young Carbon Copy Of Tom Brady’

Brett Favre is very impressed by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

New England is currently 8-4 after rattling off six straight wins, and Jones‘ impressive play as a rookie is one of the biggest reasons why the team is having success. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s handled his transition to the NFL incredibly well, and the legendary Packers QB thinks there’s a lot of former Patriots passer Tom Brady in Jones.

Favre said the following on his SiriusXM NFL Radio show “The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray,” according to Mike Reiss:

The way he plays, being ready to play instantly and not making mistakes. Really, sort of a young carbon copy of Tom Brady. And it’s obviously way premature to say he is the next Tom Brady, but he plays a lot like him. He’s an intellectual player, is not going to beat you with his feet but, but his mind and his arm and his pocket presence. He has all those tools.

You can read the former Packers QB’s full comments in Reiss’ tweet below.

While I would tap the brakes on comparing anyone to a man with seven Super Bowl rings, it’s hard to deny that Jones has exceeded all expectations so far.

The former Alabama star was the 15th overall pick, and some people didn’t even think he’d win the starting job out of camp.

Not only did he win the starting job, but he has the Patriots humming. Through 12 games, he’s thrown for 16 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards.

He also only has eight interceptions through his first 12 games, which is a very low and acceptable number for a rookie quarterback.

No matter how you slice it, Jones is playing at a very high level.

Now, the question is whether or not he can continue to progress and develop. Judging by what we’ve seen so far, I think the answer to that is an obvious yes.