FLASHBACK: Brian Kelly Once Made Matt LaFleur And Robert Saleh Shovel Snow And Park Cars After Inviting Them To A Party

An old story about LSU coach Brian Kelly is blowing up on Twitter, and it’s not a flattering look at all.

Trevor Woods tweeted an old story written by ESPN about how Kelly made Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh shovel snow and park cars after inviting them to a party while he was at Central Michigan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Matt Lafleur and Robert Saleh (Graduate Assistants at the time) thought they were invited to a party at then Central Michigan head coach Brian Kelly’s house. Kelly made them shovel snow all night instead. Brian Kelly is not a good person. pic.twitter.com/etoTYAghBQ — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 30, 2021

The ESPN piece includes the following in part about the Packers and Jets head coaches:

On a winter night in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh thought they were invited to a party at the home of their boss, Central Michigan University football coach Brian Kelly. Turns out, they weren’t on the guest list. They were on the worker list. “We shoveled the snow and parked all the cars,” Saleh said. “Then, at the end of the night, we had to go get the cars again.” And then they went back to the tiny apartment they shared as graduate assistants and stood around their kitchen table — the one without any chairs.

I don’t want to drop names, but a move like this from a D1 head coach doesn’t surprise me as much as it might surprise some of you.

Nick Saban is 2-0 against Brian Kelly with a combined score of 73-28. LSU fans might want to slow down a little bit before they start counting all their upcoming national titles. As long as Saban is coaching, the SEC goes through Tuscaloosa. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2021

The level of arrogance among some coaches at the college level is truly stunning. While I’ve never seen something like this happen, I have seen head coaches treat staffers and assistants like human garbage.

The coaches who do that are in a small minority but they still exist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

Having two graduate assistants, who already don’t have a great standard of living, show up thinking they’re invited to a party only to find out they’re shoveling snow is a real low move. That’s the kind of move that sticks with you for a long time.

Trust me when I say that the image projected of some of these men is not always reality. It’s not even close. Most coaches are good men molding their players into better athletes and humans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

However, some are simply terrible when it comes to dealing with other people. Brian Kelly having his GAs shovel snow falls in that category in my humble opinion.