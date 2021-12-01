College Football Playoff Committee Says Brian Kelly Leaving Notre Dame Will Impact The Team’s Postseason Chances

It sounds like Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame will have a huge impact on the team’s chances of making the playoff.

Kelly left the Fighting Irish for LSU and despite the team knocking on the door of the CFP, his absence could keep them out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

According to Mike Rodak, College Football Playoff chair Gary Barta said after the latest rankings were released Tuesday, “This week it didn’t apply. … Once the championship games wrap up, to your point, our protocol does include the ability for the committee to consider a player or coach not being available.”

The clear translation for that is Kelly being gone means the committee will be looking at Notre Dame through a different lens, and that’s not good!

CFP chair Gary Barta on ESPN on Notre Dame’s evaluation post-Brian Kelly: “This week it didn’t apply. … Once the championship games wrap up, to your point, our protocol does include the ability for the committee to consider a player or coach not being available.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 1, 2021

“At this point, we’ll have to wait and see how that factors in.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 1, 2021

If Notre Dame finds itself in a position to play in the playoff, then the committee has to put them in. It’s that simple.

Punishing the Fighting Irish because Brian Kelly left the program is ridiculous. If Alabama, Michigan, and Cincy all lose, the door will be open for multiple teams to get in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

Notre Dame deserves one of the spots, and I don’t care who is coaching the team. You simply can’t punish the Fighting Irish for Kelly’s departure and expect fans to be okay with it.

They 100% won’t be and I don’t blame them. Notre Dame has put together a great season and they shouldn’t be hammered because their head coach left.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

If the opportunity arises for the Fighting Irish to make the CFP, it’d be borderline criminal to keep them out just because Kelly is gone. We can’t allow it!