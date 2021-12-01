Editorial

Duke Star Paolo Banchero Loses Seven Pounds A Game Due To Heavy Sweating

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after dunking against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the Continental Tire Challenge at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero reportedly loses a stunning amount of weight every time he plays a game.

During Duke’s Tuesday night loss to Ohio State, it was stated on the ESPN broadcast that the basketball phenom loses about seven pounds a game due to heavy sweating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, he drops seven pounds a game in sweat!

To put that in perspective, a gallon of water weighs a little more than eight pounds. So, Banchero loses nearly a gallon of sweat per game.

Not only is that wild, it’s absolutely disgusting.

In theory, you could clean yourself with just a gallon of water if you didn’t waste it. That means Banchero could literally bathe in his own sweat if he wanted to.

Ready to puke? I sure know I am because this is one of the grossest things I’ve ever heard.

The good news for him is that it ultimately doesn’t matter. He’s one of the best players in the country and he’s going to be a high NBA draft pick. As long as he’s winning, I’m sure he doesn’t give a damn how much he’s sweating.

H/T: BroBible