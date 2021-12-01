Duke Star Paolo Banchero Loses Seven Pounds A Game Due To Heavy Sweating

Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero reportedly loses a stunning amount of weight every time he plays a game.

During Duke’s Tuesday night loss to Ohio State, it was stated on the ESPN broadcast that the basketball phenom loses about seven pounds a game due to heavy sweating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, he drops seven pounds a game in sweat!

To put that in perspective, a gallon of water weighs a little more than eight pounds. So, Banchero loses nearly a gallon of sweat per game.

Not only is that wild, it’s absolutely disgusting.

This scoop shot from Paolo Banchero was a BEAUTY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0bY2jEvmyA — ESPN (@espn) December 1, 2021

In theory, you could clean yourself with just a gallon of water if you didn’t waste it. That means Banchero could literally bathe in his own sweat if he wanted to.

Ready to puke? I sure know I am because this is one of the grossest things I’ve ever heard.

This entire Paolo Banchero sequence was 🤌 pic.twitter.com/aaW6ezkPF5 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 27, 2021

The good news for him is that it ultimately doesn’t matter. He’s one of the best players in the country and he’s going to be a high NBA draft pick. As long as he’s winning, I’m sure he doesn’t give a damn how much he’s sweating.

H/T: BroBible