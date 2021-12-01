Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Considers Lockdowns For American Travelers, Another Federal Judge Blocks His Vaccine Mandate

BIDEN PREPS WEEK-LONG LOCKDOWNS FOR VACCINATED US CITIZENS RETURNING TO AMERICA… VIOLATORS WOULD BE PUNISHED… WAPO: Stricter coronavirus testing being weighed for all travelers to U.S.

As part of an enhanced winter covid strategy Biden is expected to announce Thursday, U.S. officials would require everyone entering the country to be tested one day before boarding flights, regardless of their vaccination status or country of departure. Administration officials are also considering a requirement that all travelers get retested within three to five days of arrival.