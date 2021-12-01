Enes Kanter Freedom Says He’d ‘Love’ To ‘Educate’ LeBron James

Enes Kanter Freedom would love the opportunity to speak with LeBron James.

The Boston Celtics center is an outspoken critic of China and the communist dictatorship’s record on human rights. That’s led to him calling out LeBron’s silence on the crimes of China. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Freedom isn’t bitter and he’s more than open to sitting down with the four-time NBA champion so that he can “educate” him on the issues.

Freedom told the media the following Tuesday, according to ESPN:

Sure, I’d love to sit down and talk to him. I’m sure it’s going to be a very uncomfortable conversation for him. I don’t know if he’s gonna want that. I’ll make that really comfortable for him. I don’t know if he’s educated enough, but I’m here to educate him and I’m here to help him, because it’s not about money. It’s about morals, principles and values. It’s about what you stand for. There are way bigger things than money. If LeBron stopped making money now, his grandkids and grandkids and grandkids can have the best life ever.

At this point, the ball is 100% in LeBron’s court. He’s either going to come to the table to learn about China’s crimes or he’s going to continue to remain silent as he cashes checks.

What do I think he will do? I’d be the house that he does the latter. He’s shown no interest in criticizing the crimes of China.

Clearly, he thinks there’s just too much at stake.

LeBron James trashed Kyle Rittenhouse, but he’s completely silent on the crimes of China. The top Chinese tennis player is missing after accusing a government official of sexual assault. Yet, LeBron is nowhere to be found. He is a complete fraud. pic.twitter.com/4862zfacl9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2021

Also, Freedom should 100% be applauded for taking a firm stand against China and Nike’s business with the dictatorship.

At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand and say that you’re not going to tolerate human rights being trampled.

That’s what Freedom has done and it will likely cost him his NBA career.

NBA player Enes Kanter spoke out about China’s crime and he’s now barely playing. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? The NBA will do anything to please China, including punishing the only player brave enough to speak up. pic.twitter.com/WekrYwn8GG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2021

Hopefully, LeBron accepts the invitation and learns about what is going on in China. At this point, there’s no excuse for remaining ignorant.