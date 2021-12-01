‘Final Kill Shot’: Meghan McCain Says ‘Looming Threat’ Of COVID Restrictions Detrimental To Democrats

Meghan McCain said the “looming threat” of “COVID restrictions” could be more detrimental to Democrats than President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ “missteps put together.”

“The ever looming threat of whatever hypothetical lockdown, COVID restrictions, fun and joy removed from American life from irrational fears and neurosis will do more to put the final kill shot in the Democratic Party in 2022/24 than all of Kamala & Joes missteps put together,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Wednesday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

The ever looming threat of whatever hypothetical lockdown, Covid restrictions, fun and joy removed from American life from irrational fears and neurosis will do more to put the final kill shot in the Democratic Party in 2022/24 than all of Kamala & Joes missteps put together. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 1, 2021

McCain’s tweet came following an earlier post referencing Biden’s announcement about new possible COVID-19 restrictions. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“THIS IS MADNESS,” the former Fox News host wrote on social media. Her post included a clip of Fox News reporter Peter Doocy reporting about the White House making an announcement Thursday that will reportedly include “some of the strictest COVID regulations yet on American citizens.”

The reporter referenced the Washington Post report that said the restrictions will reportedly include “requiring all Americans who return from abroad to quarantine in their house for up to seven days.”

The president said Monday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is “cause for concern” but said it is “not cause for panic” following his administration’s decision to enforce travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries.