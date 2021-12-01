Fourth Victim Dies In Michigan School Shooting

A fourth victim died Wednesday morning after succumbing to his injuries in the aftermath of a Lake Orion, Michigan, school shooting.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s office announced the death of 17-year-old Oxford High School student Justin Schilling, who passed away at around 10 a.m. from gunshot-related wounds from a school shooting that occurred the previous day. The shooting instantly killed three students and injured at least seven others, one of whom is a teacher.

“We are saddened to announce a fourth victim has died as a result of their injuries,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department said via Facebook.

The three other victims were 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Chilling Video Captures Students Escaping School As Person Tries To Enter Their Locked Classroom During Shooting)

A fourth student, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, has died following Tuesday’s school shooting in Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s office. Shilling passed away at approximately 10am Wednesday morning. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 1, 2021

Among those injured include a 14-year-old girl who was on a ventilator Tuesday evening and a boy the same age suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and jaw, according to CNN. A teacher who was wounded has been discharged from the hospital.

The shooting suspect is an unnamed 15-year-old sophomore who was taken into custody by local authorities and is being held at a juvenile detention facility, CNN reported. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspect used a 9MM Sig Sauer SP2022 semi-automatic pistol purchased by his father Friday.

Authorities found two 15-round magazines and the gun which held several rounds of ammunition, as well as 30 shell casings, the outlet reported.

Footage of the incident showed the suspect reportedly impersonating a sheriff and attempting to convince students to exit the classroom at around 12:55 p.m. The students refused to open the door after hearing the suspect say “bro,” prompting them to escape the classroom through a window.