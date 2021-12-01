HBO Spent $30 Million On An Unaired ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Pilot

HBO spent a shocking amount of money on a “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot that will never air.

Ever since “Game of Thrones” ended, HBO has had the gears turning on finding more “GoT” content. In the process of finding new content, the network dropped the price of a private jet on a pilot that didn’t see the light of day. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“They had spent over $30 million on a ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot that was in production when I got there. And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to Casey [Bloys], ‘This just doesn’t work and I don’t think it delivers on the promise of the original series.’ And he didn’t disagree, which actually was a relief,” former chairman of WarnerMedia entertainment Bob Greenblatt said in the book “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” according to Insider.

He further added, “So we unfortunately decided to pull the plug on it. There was enormous pressure to get it right and I don’t think that would have worked.”

‘Game Of Thrones’ Creator Allegedly Wanted HBO To Do More Seasons Of The Show. How Did Things Go So Horribly Wrong? https://t.co/YIn1UDR7d1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 30, 2021

Imagine dropping $30 million on a single episode of TV that the public will never get to see a second of. You know you have deep pockets when you’re dropping cash like that.

When a network drops $30 million on a shot in the dark, you know money isn’t an issue. I doubt HBO is even mad it didn’t work out.

The good news is that HBO eventually found a prequel that is going to be a huge hit with “House of the Dragon,” which will follow the Targaryens hundreds of years before the original series took place.

More than anything, all I care about is whether or not it’s good. If the $30 million “GoT” prequel pilot wasn’t good, then I’m glad we’re not going to see it.

The last thing we need is another bad ending or a show that doesn’t satisfy fans. Luckily, “House of the Dragon” looks like it’s going to be legit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Let’s hope HBO keeps pumping out amazing content and squashes anything that doesn’t meet the high standards fans have come to expect.