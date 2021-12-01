Georgia Is A Heavy Favorite To Win The College Football National Title

Georgia is a heavy favorite to win the national title.

As of Wednesday morning, the Bulldogs are -250 on FanDuel to win the national title as we head into conference championship weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is second at +800 and Michigan is third at +900. No other team is under +1000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

I know the Bulldogs are a very sexy pick right now and everyone thinks they’re going to win. I totally get it and I understand.

They just cruised to a 12-0 record in the SEC without really being challenged once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

However, let’s also remember they haven’t exactly faced an elite team all season. It’s not like Georgia was hammering playoff contenders.

They’ll get their biggest test of the season in the SEC title game against Alabama, and I wouldn’t be shocked at all if the Crimson Tide won, despite being underdogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

As for Michigan, +900 is a very tempting option. It’s very tempting! Michigan will likely walk all over Iowa and then all bets are off once the playoff starts.

If they get into the field, anything could happen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

Let us know in the comments who you think will take the championship home!