HIGHLIGHTS: Ohio State Pulls Off Shocking Upset Over Top-Ranked Duke

Ohio State stunned Duke 71-66 Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils entered the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game as the top-ranked team in America, and I’m not sure many people even thought the game would be close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite being down double digits at halftime, the Buckeyes outscored Duke 41-23 in the second half to earn the biggest win for the program in the past few seasons.

This game is a perfect example of why people love college basketball so damn much. Anything can happen on any given night.

In college football, you have upsets but the traditional powers rule the sport. The traditional powers also rule college basketball, but they’re a lot more vulnerable.

Duke traveling up to Columbus and getting upset is a reminder that the talent gap in college basketball is a lot smaller than people realize.

The Blue Devils and Coach K without a doubt have more talent than the Buckeyes, but it wasn’t enough to win Tuesday night.

Welcome to the world of college basketball. It’s a top-three sport in the world, and chaos like this upset is the reason why!