Home Explosion Disrupts Neighborhood, 6 People Injured

A Brooklyn neighborhood was shaken around midnight Wednesday by a home explosion that left 6 people injured.

The explosion happened in a private home and fire spread to three other buildings around the home forcing dozens of people out of their homes, onto the streets, WPIX reported. (RELATED: Explosion Leaves Mysterious Crater On Shores Of Long Island, Authorities Investigating For Potential Terrorism)

#BREAKING: 6 hurt, dozens displaced when explosion, fire rip through Brooklyn home, FDNY says Read more: https://t.co/7y0tuhZvWr pic.twitter.com/fP3hKxS8va — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 1, 2021

Fire officials responded to a report that came in around midnight about an explosion that occurred in a private home on Vermont Street, near Jamaica Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames in the first floor, second floor, and basement of the three-story building, according to WPIX.

Two occupants were reportedly in the first floor of the building at the time of the explosion, but both were able to evacuate on their own and did not sustain any fatal injuries, according to the outlet.

All six people who were injured in the explosion were treated by EMS, two of the six victims were taken to the hospital for further treatment. The other four victims refused further treatment for their injuries, WPIX reported.

A total of 54 area residents were forced out of their homes and out onto the streets because of the fires caused by the explosion. The residents who were forced out of their homes were receiving help from the American Red Cross and New York City Office of Emergency Management, according to WPIX.

The cause of the explosion and the fires are still under investigation as of early Wednesday morning, according to the outlet.

A house explosion in North Carolina left four dead in June.