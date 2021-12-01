‘Insanely Demented’: Bill Nye The ‘Science Guy’ Slammed After Appearing With Biden In Infrastructure TikTok

Bill Nye the “Science Guy” was slammed for appearing with President Joe Biden in an “insanely demented” TikTok video that promoted the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

In the 82-second video we see Nye, who is best known as the “Science Guy” who has appeared in educational programs for the last several decades, talking about the need to pass Democratic proposals in Biden’s “Build Back Better” Agenda. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘They Can Wait’: Ana Navarro Says White House Staffers Don’t Deserve Early Shot At COVID Vaccine)

Biden then appeared with him and is referred to as “Amtrak Joe” in the clip. (RELATED: Former MLB Player Aubrey Huff Says He’d ‘Rather Die From Coronavirus’ Than Wear A Mask)

White House Deputy Director of Office of Digital Strategy, Christian Tom, tweeted out the TikTok and wrote “Infrastructure is cool!” However, those on Twitter appeared to feel otherwise.

“If they’re just letting any guy with a mechanical engineering degree weigh in on the infrastructure debate, my dad’s got some opinions,” Ellen Carmichael, the President of the The Lafayette Company, tweeted.

If they’re just letting any guy with a mechanical engineering degree weigh in on the infrastructure debate, my dad’s got some opinions… https://t.co/p77Znzokum — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 30, 2021

“Insanely demented,” Washington Free Beacon writer Joe Gabriel Simonson wrote.

no masks huh. what about OMNICROM! https://t.co/MNr4JF8gTO — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 30, 2021

This administration is a joke. https://t.co/Y9qqEaJj9Z — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 30, 2021

Christian, answer honestly. The president has no idea what’s going on in this does he? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2021

Calling Joe Biden “Amtrak Joe” is a bigger indictment than Bill Nye realizes. The Amtrak is money pit. A disaster. It lost $700 million last year. https://t.co/xXJfPvlPA4 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 30, 2021

Getting older is realizing that Bill Nye was government propaganda in elementary school https://t.co/5Zqj5njSg1 — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) November 30, 2021

This looks like a green screen to me. Is everything alright with Bill Nye and Joe Biden? https://t.co/Hy3yD8lI36 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 30, 2021