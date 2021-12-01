‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 15 Starts Wednesday Night On FXX

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns Wednesday night.

The 15th season of the hit FXX comedy premieres Wednesday night with two episodes, and I can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx)

Right now in America, we need great comedy more than ever before. The woke mob is doing everything possible to cancel everything funny, and we simply can’t let them win.

“Always Sunny” and “South Park” are hands down the two funniest shows on TV, and the former is finally back tonight!

If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, I don’t know what to tell you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx)

It’s been more than two years since season 14 came to an end, and that’s simply too long to go without a new episode, especially given all the chaos of 2020 and 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx)

I can’t wait to see how the gang handles the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 election, the vaccine debate and January 6.

If you think they’re going to hold back or play it safe, you clearly don’t know anything about the people involved with the hit FXX show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx)

Make sure to tune in Wednesday night for the start of season 15. It’s going to be an awesome time!