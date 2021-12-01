Witness In Maxwell Trial Says Epstein Took Her To Meet Trump At 14, Sang Happy Birthday To Chris Wallace’s Dad

A witness in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial claimed Wednesday that she was taken to meet former President Donald Trump when she was 14 years old and that she sang “Happy Birthday” to journalist Mike Wallace, the father of Fox News host Chris Wallace.

The witness, identified by the pseudonym “Jane,” testified that at the age of 14, the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein drove her to meet Trump in the 1990s at Mar-a-Lago, a resort owned by Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, NBC News reported.

The witness did not describe the meeting with Trump in detail. However, Maxwell’s defense attorney, Laura Menninger, reportedly asked, “Mr. Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct?”, to which Jane replied, “Yes.” (Related: Jeffrey Epstein’s Pilot Says He Flew Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump On Private Jets)

“Jane” gives some examples of famous people they boasted about being associated with: “Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Mike Wallace.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 30, 2021

After testifying about her alleged encounter with Trump, Jane claimed that Epstein brought her to meet Mike Wallace in New York for his 80th birthday party, according to the New York Post. A famous journalist who passed away in 2012, Mike Wallace is the father of “Fox News Sunday” host, Chris Wallace.

During the party, Jane claimed she “sang happy birthday,” according to the New York Post. Jane would have been 15 years old at the time, the outlet noted.

Jane testified Tuesday that Maxwell, an alleged co-conspirator of Epstein, was present in the room when Epstein engaged in sexual contact with her.