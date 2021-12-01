Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Spotted Maskless At Reception In D.C.

Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, was reportedly seen maskless at the Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., Tuesday.

Photos show Pelosi surrounded by other attendees including a child, Breitbart reported. Most of the other people in the photo are wearing masks. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Pelosi Reportedly Seen Maskless At Swingers Bar With Rep. Yvette Clarke, Breaking Mask Mandate)

Nancy Pelosi Goes MASKLESS At Crowded DC Event https://t.co/69RANJJlHy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2021

A video of Pelosi fist-bumping the masked child was also included with the photos. Tickets for the event stated that all attendees over the age of two were required to wear masks, Breitbart reported.

Pelosi has been criticized for repeatedly appearing in public without a mask while implementing a mask mandate for House members.

The photos were released one day after President Joe Biden’s Monday statement urging Americans to continue wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status amid the Omicron variant.

“As additional protections, please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people. It protects you, it protects those around you,” Biden said.