Superstar Nicolas Cage Signs On To Play Dracula In Monster-Comedy Film

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Nicolas Cage attends the Premiere Of Quiver Distribution's "Running With The Devil" at Writers Guild Theater on September 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Superstar Nicolas Cage is coming back to blockbuster movies after he signed on to play Dracula in an upcoming monster-comedy film.

The 57-year-old actor will be part of the Universal Pictures movie titled “Renfield,” with Cage joining the project as the legendary vampire and English actor Nicholas Hoult playing the title role, the New York Post reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage And His Wife Filed For An Annulment 4 Days After Getting Married)

The Hollywood Reporter noted the movie will be “a modern-day adventure story that is comedic in tone,” with Hoult playing Dracula’s sidekick and henchmen. (RELATED: Dracula fish, lipstick gecko, 23-foot carnivorous plant, among new species discovered)

The character Renfield was first introduced in Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic horror “Dracula,” the report shared.

“Lego Batman Movie” director Chris McKay has been pegged to helm the film.

Nicolas was last seen in a major blockbuster movie in 2011, in “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.” Since that time, he’s appeared in various indie films playing quirky roles.

For those who might not remember, Cage previously took on a blood-sucking role in the 1989 cult horror-comedy “Vampire’s Kiss.” Check out the trailer below.

WATCH: