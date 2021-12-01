Superstar Nicolas Cage Signs On To Play Dracula In Monster-Comedy Film

Superstar Nicolas Cage is coming back to blockbuster movies after he signed on to play Dracula in an upcoming monster-comedy film.

The 57-year-old actor will be part of the Universal Pictures movie titled “Renfield,” with Cage joining the project as the legendary vampire and English actor Nicholas Hoult playing the title role, the New York Post reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage And His Wife Filed For An Annulment 4 Days After Getting Married)

Nicolas Cage will play Dracula alongside Nicholas Hoult as Renfield, the vampire’s notorious lackey, in a new film.#TheTomorrowWar director Chris McKay is helming and producing #Renfield from a screenplay by #RickAndMorty writer Ryan Ridley. https://t.co/TAJJNuqT7z pic.twitter.com/K5xH4k11bW — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter noted the movie will be “a modern-day adventure story that is comedic in tone,” with Hoult playing Dracula’s sidekick and henchmen. (RELATED: Dracula fish, lipstick gecko, 23-foot carnivorous plant, among new species discovered)

The character Renfield was first introduced in Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic horror “Dracula,” the report shared.

“Lego Batman Movie” director Chris McKay has been pegged to helm the film.

Nicolas was last seen in a major blockbuster movie in 2011, in “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.” Since that time, he’s appeared in various indie films playing quirky roles.

For those who might not remember, Cage previously took on a blood-sucking role in the 1989 cult horror-comedy “Vampire’s Kiss.” Check out the trailer below.

WATCH: