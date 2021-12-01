Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Wins Multiple Big Ten Awards

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has stacked up multiple awards.

The phenom passer has been named B1G’s offensive player of the year, quarterback of the year and freshman of the year after seeing the conference on fire with his arm. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s the first player in conference history to win all three awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

I’m not surprised at all that Stroud is racking up the hardware now that the regular season is over. He had an insane 2021 campaign by any and all metrics.

Despite the fact the Buckeyes failed to make the Big Ten title game, Stroud was the most electric player in the conference this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Every time he dropped back to pass, there was always major potential that he was going to put together a major highlight play.

Whenever he cocked back to pass, defenses held their breath in fear of what he might do. The young man is talented beyond words, and OSU not meeting expectations doesn’t diminish that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Now, he needs to get his suit ready for New York because he’s 100% going to the Heisman ceremony.