POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Plummets To 36%

President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to 36.3%, with more than half of registered voters strongly disapproving of his job, according to the results of a poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29 by Republican-leaning Trafalgar Group and Convention of States, found that only 18.1% of respondents “strongly approve” of Biden’s handling of the job, with another 18.2% choosing “approve” as the answer.

On the other hand, 52.2% of those polled said they “strongly disapprove” of the president’s performance in office, and 6.9% opted for the option that read “disapprove,” bringing Biden’s overall disapproval rating to 59.1%.

The poll surveyed 1,082 respondents and reported a response rate of 1.44% and a margin of error of 2.98%.

The majority of those polled, 39.3%, were Democrats, 35.6% were Republicans and 25.1% reported no political party affiliation.

Over half of Americans believed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act would hurt the U.S. economy, according to a Nov. 18 poll released by the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States. (RELATED: GOP Holds Largest Lead In Early Midterm Election Preferences In 40 Years, Poll Shows)

The social spending bill is projected to enlarge the national debt by $367 billion over ten years, according to the estimates of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The non-partisan agency’s final report proved the thinking of economists who had pushed back on the Biden administration’s claim that the bill will be “fully paid for.”