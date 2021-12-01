REVIEW: ‘The Wheel Of Time’ Has A Lot Of Potential, Remains Unclear If It’ll Become An Elite Show

I finally finished the first episode of “The Wheel of Time,” and it’s off to a very solid start.

The new Amazon show is based on the legendary book series Robert Jordan, which I’ve never read a single page of in my entire life. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wheel Of Time (@thewheeloftime)

So, I went into the show starring Rosamund Pike without any knowledge or expectations. I was completely blind when it came to what to expect.

Now, here’s what I will say. It’s very entertaining through the first episode. The story follows Moiraine (Pike) on the hunt for a mysterious evil figure capable of unleashing hell on everyone.

Pretty standard, right? There’s nothing too insane when it comes to the basic plot. We have clear good people – or at least people with good intentions – and we have an ominous villain we don’t know much about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wheel Of Time (@thewheeloftime)

Towards the end of the episode, there is a pretty awesome fight sequence as massive beasts wielding huge swords attack a village Moiraine is in.

So, there are a lot of pluses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wheel Of Time (@thewheeloftime)

Now, let’s get to the question everyone really wants to know about. Can “The Wheel of Time” be the next “Game of Thrones” or even close?

Obviously, it’s impossible to say after a single episode, but right now, I’d lean towards saying no. “Game of Thrones” changed TV forever. Its success is why “The Wheel of Time” is even able to be made in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wheel Of Time (@thewheeloftime)

We have no reason to believe that after a single episode of TV, we should look at “Wheel of Time” as anything other than a solid hit for Amazon.

Is it fun? Yes. Will I continue watching? Without a doubt. Do I think it’s going to send shockwaves through the industry? No. At the very least, I haven’t seen anything right now to indicate that’s the case.

Please don’t get me wrong! It’s very enjoyable and I hope you all check it out. I just don’t expect it to change TV forever.