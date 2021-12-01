Salvation Army Deletes ‘Let’s Talk About Racism Guide’ Following Backlash

The Salvation Army has deleted a guide that generated outrage by calling on white people to “lament, repent, and apologize” for racism.

“Elements of the recently issued ‘Let’s Talk About Racism’ guide led some to believe we think they should apologize for the color of their skin, or that The Salvation Army may have abandoned its Biblical beliefs for another philosophy or ideology,” the Christian church said in an update to a Nov. 25 statement. “That was never our intention, so the guide has been removed for appropriate review.”

The Salvation Army went on to deny claims that it viewed America as a racist society or that it had abandoned its Christian faith. The organization also stated that it had released the guide as a “voluntary resource” for its members and lamented that the guide was “a focus of controversy.” (RELATED: Ellie Goulding Threatens To Back Out Of Cowboys Halftime Performance Over Salvation Army Backlash)

The guide in question discouraged a “colorblind” approach, and among the suggested readings were books by prominent advocates of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Ibram X. Kendi’s “How To Be An Anti-Racist” and Robin DeAngelo’s “White Fragility” were among the guide’s recommended readings.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

A Salvation Army spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

