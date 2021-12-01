‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink On Season Four: ‘It’s Definitely Darker’

“Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink has opened up about the new season, and it sounds like it’s going to be great.

Right now, millions of fans around the globe are waiting for any updates we can get about the hit Netflix series, and information about season four has been very limited.

Well, Sink recently briefly touched on the subject, and it sounds like she’s very impressed.

“It was a pretty intense season. I’m really excited for everyone to see it. We worked really hard on it and I know people had to wait a little bit for it, but I think they’re really going to like it once it finally arrives…I think every year it just gets darker and the scale just continues to escalate. It’s definitely darker and that’s all I can say,” Sink said while at Kate Spade New York’s summer 2022 presentation, according to WMD.

We’ve heard from a few cast members that the new season is going to be pretty dark, and I’m here for it.

As the characters grow up, the show should become darker and darker. It’s the nature of the beast and it’s what fans want to see.

Judging from what little information we’ve heard about season four, it sounds like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

That should make fans everywhere very happy!

The unfortunate part is that we’re not getting season four until summer 2022. That’s a hell of a long time to wait, but we really don’t have any other choice!

Keep checking back for the latest “Stranger Things” updates as we have them.