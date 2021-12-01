Two Officers Stabbed In Random Attack, According To Authorities

Two Indianapolis police officers were stabbed Wednesday in a random attack, according to authorities.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to a disturbance shortly after 1:00 a.m., Wednesday, police said.

Officers arrived on scene and met a male who reported an individual was harassing him. Officers attempted to locate the alleged suspect and began walking away “to continue the investigation” when they were “stabbed by the male complainant.”

#BREAKING: Two officers are recovering here after being stabbed by a suspect. One was stabbed in the neck and the other in the chest. We’re told one just got out of surgery and might be here a few day. The other could be released today. pic.twitter.com/DItVix2MYA — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) December 1, 2021

Authorities said the man was “armed with multiple knives.” The two officers then fired at the suspect and rendered aid to the suspect before the suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey called the bodycam footage “disturbing” and “heroic,” according to Fox 59.

“We are lucky to have women and men who are willing to put themselves between us and evil every single day. It is a tough job. It’s tougher now than it’s ever been, and I am so proud and honored to wear the same uniform as these brave officers that we saw here tonight.”

The attack is described as unprovoked, according to the report.

Both officers were taken to a hospital where one officer underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according to Fox News. The officer is expected to remain in the hospital for several days, according to the report. The other officer was treated in the emergency department and is expected to be discharged Wednesday.