Suspected Waukesha Parade Killer Complains He’s Being ‘Demonized’ And ‘Dehumanized’

The alleged suspect of the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre spoke out for the first time since the event in a new courthouse interview, Fox News reported.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, told Fox News Digital reporters from his jail cell from Waukesha County Jail he feels “dehumanized.” “I just feel like I’m being monster – demonized,” Brooks told reporters, according to Fox News.

Brooks said although he was “very” close with his mother, she has not visited him during his time in jail as he spoke to reporters, Fox News reported. Brooks’ mother, Dawn Woods, spoke out separately about her son in a letter sent out to select media outlets, FOX6 reported. (RELATED: Waukesha Suspect Charged With Homicide After 8-Year-Old Boy Dies From Injuries)



Woods said her family have been “torn to pieces” from the rampage that killed 6 and injured more than 62 others, adding that even though Brooks suffered from mental excuses throughout his life, she believes that the massacre was a result of him “not having the help and resources he needed,” according to FOX6.

Brooks allegedly plowed through dozens of people during a Christmas parade in late-November and is being held on a $5 million cash bail, Fox News reported.

Milwaukee District Attorney Susan Opper said that the $1,000 cash bond posted for Brooks in early November was “inappropriately low” after he allegedly ran over a mother at a gas station with the same SUV he’s accused of using on Sunday, CBS News reported.

Brooks currently faces a multitude of charges that all carry a life sentence, according to Fox News.