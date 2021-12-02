Can Alabama Upset Georgia In The SEC Title Game?

Lots of people have seemingly already crowned Georgia national champs, but everyone might want to slow down a bit.

I feel like I’m going crazy watching the media hype up the Bulldogs ahead of the SEC title game against Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Has Nick Saban retired without me noticing or is he still the head coach of the team in Tuscaloosa? If the answer is the latter, then people are behaving in insane fashion just assuming Georgia is going to cruise through Alabama.

That’s not going to happen. Now, the Bulldogs might win, but anyone who thinks they’re going to stop all over Saban and the Tide should be ignored.

Alabama has the best coach in the country and a top-three quarterback. That’s a very dangerous combination.

Saban also has history on his side. He’s never lost to Kirby Smart and he owns the SEC. Georgia might be better this year, but that doesn’t mean Saban won’t find a way to win.

It just might be a shade more difficult, and I don’t say that as an Alabama fan. We all know I’m not. I’m a Wisconsin fan, but I do respect the hell out of Saban and the Tide.

He’s won seven national titles and six came in Tuscaloosa.

The rest of the national media might be ready to write off Saban and Alabama, but I’m damn sure not. I think there’s a very solid chance they pull off the upset.

Make sure to catch the game at 4:00 EST on CBS.