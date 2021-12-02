Enes Kanter Says He’s Received No Endorsement Deals Since Speaking Out Against China

Enes Kanter’s criticism of China is apparently bad for his bank account.

The Boston Celtics center is the most vocal critic of the Chinese dictatorship in the NBA, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.

Have companies stepped up to show their support for his pro-freedom stances? It turns out the answer to that is a very disappointing no.

NBA star Enes Kanter hammered Nike for the company’s silence on the crimes of China. The Chinese dictatorship is evil, but Nike stays silence so it can keep printing money. The rest of the media might ignore Kanter, but I won’t. pic.twitter.com/QG9xEuCrhI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

“Nope. They’re too scared. I guess they’re too scared. I have not heard anything from them,” Kanter responded when asked Thursday morning by Maria Bartiromo if any corporations have reached out to support him or offer him endorsement deals.

You can watch his full comments below.

“They’re too scared.”@EnesFreedom tells @MariaBartiromo no corporations have reached out to him about endorsements since he’s publicly taken a pro-America stance and called out China’s human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/7ffJ2HA9Lw — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) December 2, 2021

This is honestly sad, but it’s not surprising. The NBA bows down to China in return for buckets of cash and all companies tied to the league and dictatorship do the same.

It’s nothing short of disgusting, and it should be called out every opportunity we have.

NBA player Enes Kanter spoke out about China’s crime and he’s now barely playing. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? The NBA will do anything to please China, including punishing the only player brave enough to speak up. pic.twitter.com/WekrYwn8GG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2021

Why is it that Enes Kanter is seemingly the only person in the entire league brave enough to criticize a nation that is without question the enemy of the USA?

It makes no sense. China seems to have disappeared Peng Shuai, and people are still sitting on their hands. It’s disgraceful.

The Women’s Tennis Association (@WTA) has more courage than the NBA when it comes to standing up to China. At some point, you have to take a stand for freedom and human rights. Props to the tennis world for not tolerating China’s horrific crimes amid Peng Shuai’s disappearance. https://t.co/MTKmDijtPJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 2, 2021

We need more guys like Kanter and I’m sure most of you reading this agree.