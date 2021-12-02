Editorial

Enes Kanter Says He’s Received No Endorsement Deals Since Speaking Out Against China

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Enes Kanter’s criticism of China is apparently bad for his bank account.

The Boston Celtics center is the most vocal critic of the Chinese dictatorship in the NBA, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Have companies stepped up to show their support for his pro-freedom stances? It turns out the answer to that is a very disappointing no.

“Nope. They’re too scared. I guess they’re too scared. I have not heard anything from them,” Kanter responded when asked Thursday morning by Maria Bartiromo if any corporations have reached out to support him or offer him endorsement deals.

You can watch his full comments below.

This is honestly sad, but it’s not surprising. The NBA bows down to China in return for buckets of cash and all companies tied to the league and dictatorship do the same.

It’s nothing short of disgusting, and it should be called out every opportunity we have.

Why is it that Enes Kanter is seemingly the only person in the entire league brave enough to criticize a nation that is without question the enemy of the USA?

It makes no sense. China seems to have disappeared Peng Shuai, and people are still sitting on their hands. It’s disgraceful.

We need more guys like Kanter and I’m sure most of you reading this agree.