Former HBO CEO Says James Gandolfini’s Drug Use Caused Production Problems On ‘The Sopranos’

James Gandolfini’s alleged drug use was apparently an issue for HBO.

The new book “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers” spills a bunch of secrets on the powerful TV network, and one of the big ones was Gandolfini’s substance abuse issues while filming “The Sopranos.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“We were concerned about Gandolfini staying alive. Occasionally he would go on a bender or a coke binge. We had to stop production,” former HBO CEO Jeff Bewkes explained in the book, according to Insider.

He also added, “It cost a lot of money and was hard on the other actors’ schedules.”

HBO execs were concerned about ‘Sopranos’ star James Gandolfini ‘staying alive,’ according to a new book https://t.co/DSSPSNAI6J — Entertainment Insider (@EntInsider) December 1, 2021

Gandolfini passed away in 2013 after suffering a heart attack while in Italy. He was 51 years old at the time of his death.

This is tough to hear, and it’s really unfortunate. You never want to hear about someone struggling with substance issues, especially nearly a decade after they passed away.

I’m honestly not sure why this had to be said at all. The man is dead and can’t defend himself. Let him rest.

No matter what comes out about Gandolfini, he’s still one of the greatest actors to ever live. “The Sopranos” was so amazing because he was such a great actor.

I’m not sure any other actor on the planet could have played Tony Soprano and had the same success. That role was meant for Gandolfini and he crushed it.

So, as tough as it might be to hear that he struggled without stuff off set, I just don’t care. We shouldn’t tarnish a man’s legacy years after he went to his grave.