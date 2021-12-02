HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Earns A Huge 70-66 Win Over Georgia Tech

The Wisconsin Badgers earned a monster win Wednesday night over Georgia Tech.
Entering the game against the Yellow Jackets, I said it was another opportunity for the Badgers to earn another victory and that’s exactly what happened. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Brad Davison went off for 27 points during the 70-66 win and Johnny Davis added another 15 points. All the way around, it was a hell of a performance for Wisconsin.
Now, the Badgers are 6-1 and we’ve rattled off four straight wins against quality opponents. If you’re a fan of the team, you have to be very happy.
Nobody wanted to give us the time of day heading into the season. Now, we’re 6-1 with wins over Houston, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and St. Mary’s.
For it only being December 2, we already have one hell of an impressive resume.
Now, we have Marquette this Saturday. Do I expect us to roll against our in-state rival? At this point, I’m not sure I’d pick anyone in the area over the Badgers.
We own the state and we’re clearly stringing together a lot of great wins.
Now, let’s go take care of business against Marquette!