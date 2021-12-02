EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Republicans Demand Nadler Schedule Hearing With DHS Secretary Mayorkas Amid Ongoing Border Crisis

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter Thursday to Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler demanding he schedule a hearing with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas amid the ongoing border crisis.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, spearheaded by Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and signed by 17 other members of Congress, all of who serve on the Judiciary Committee. The House Republicans criticized Mayorkas for not handling the border crisis, as migrants continue to pour across the U.S. border daily and call on Nadler to invite Mayorkas to testify.

Biggs slammed Mayorkas’s comments from November to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he gave himself an “A for effort” on handling the border crisis.

“Only a federal bureaucrat would give himself an ‘A for effort’ for creating one of the worst border crises our country has ever seen. If Chairman Nadler agrees with the Secretary’s self-assessment, then he should be eager to help the Secretary to defend his grade,” Biggs told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

“But if he refuses to invite Secretary Mayorkas to testify, Chairman Nadler will be acknowledging that Secretary Mayorkas’s record is indefensible. It’s time for the House Judiciary Committee to conduct proper oversight of the Department of Homeland Security and hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his failures,” Biggs added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Biggs Demands Biden Admin ‘Immediately’ Restart Migrant Protection Protocols)

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

The lawmakers call for the hearing to take place before the end of the calendar year. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Johnson Demands Names Of DHS Officials Who Reviewed Intelligence Related To Travel Of Haitian Migrants To Border)

Biggs filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in August for not handling the border crisis.

The other Republicans who signed the letter included Reps. Mike Johnson, Darrell Issa, Tom McClintock, Ken Buck, Steve Chabot, Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, Greg Steube, Tom Tiffany, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Dan Bishop, Michelle Fischbach, Victoria Spartz, Scott Fitzgerald, Cliff Bentz and Burgess Owens.