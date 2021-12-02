How FansOnly Is Empowering Creators and Fans Across the World

Social media and cryptocurrency are two dominant zones in the digital world now. While social media platforms have connected people across the world irrespective of any geographical or language barriers, crypto and blockchain have emerged as the most profitable investment channels for entrepreneurs and investors globally. FansOnly, a digital currency token, has been recently introduced in Ethereum to connect these two powerful worlds to reward social media users in a unique way. FansOnly or $FOC is an emerging influencer marketplace to compensate content creators for their relentless efforts while also rewarding fans with exclusive rights over the content of their favorite influencers.

FansOnly is designed to help creators sell their exclusive content as NFTs. Fans can own something truly unique from their favorite influencer as an NFT under the governance token of $FOC. The marketplace has introduced an exciting feature named FanSwap. It allows users to swap their NFTs with one another. If any user doesn’t have an NFT to swap, they can buy one directly from the seller on FansOnly.

FansOnly has also introduced Tokenomics as a key element to evaluate the token over a period. It is a fact that the value of NFTs change over a period, and Tokenomics can help here. Token holders can use this feature to be further rewarded through three different functions on this marketplace. First among them is Burn. The function destroys 2 percent of the transacted token and permanently increases the value of the $FOC token. Through the second function, a token holder is benefitted when someone buys or exchanges a token on FansOnly. This is because 2 percent of the transaction value is equally distributed among all the token holders. Thirdly, token holders can also trade through high liquidity in this marketplace. A 2% LP reward is paid in ETH for $FOC tokens locked into the liquidity pool.

To facilitate an easy transaction on this marketplace, FansOnly accepts debit cards as a payment method. Users can also purchase NFTs by exchanging one for another. The purchase of $FOC tokens can be made in four easy steps. The interested user has to create a browser wallet that connects to the Ethereum blockchain. The next step involves transferring Ethereum to the wallet. Now the user can utilize UniSwap to swap ETH and other tokens for $FOC. And finally, the desired amount of $ETH can be entered, connected to the wallet, and swapped for $FOC tokens.

FansOnly is expected to disrupt the crypto and blockchain market in the coming years. it will soon have both NFT and DeFi, two successful investment options in the digital market. The success of this new digital token is attributed to the team working behind FansOnly. It is the same team that works for the marketing of Kishu Inu, an all-time high digital currency. The team comprises prominent figures from the entrepreneur and entertainment world, with some even listed in Forbes 30 under 30. It is currently targeting the venture capital industry with some major start-ups in Silicon Valley.

The unique concept behind FansOnly has already garnered media attention. It was featured in renowned publications like Forbes, Business Insider, and TechCrunch. Looking at such an explosive start, the FansOnly team is already planning a listing on Binance and Coinbase to further escalate the reach of this marketplace, connecting fans with creators on a wider scale.