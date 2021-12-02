Irina Shayk Steals Show In Barely-There Top With Plunging Deep V-Neckline

Irina Shayk hands down stole the show in a barely-there top with a plunging deep V-neckline during a premiere in New York.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she went braless in an outfit that looked more like reverse black leather suspenders than any kind of top. She sported the look Wednesday on the red carpet at the premiere of “Nightmare Alley” at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with a black pinstripe jacket and matching pants, her hair pulled up and high heels.(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To say the look was daring would be a serious understatement.

The supermodel often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.