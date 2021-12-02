Editorial

Irina Shayk Steals Show In Barely-There Top With Plunging Deep V-Neckline

''Nightmare Alley's'' World Film Premiere New York

(Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Irina Shayk hands down stole the show in a barely-there top with a plunging deep V-neckline during a premiere in New York.

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she went braless in an outfit that looked more like reverse black leather suspenders than any kind of top. She sported the look Wednesday on the red carpet at the premiere of “Nightmare Alley” at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NY (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with a black pinstripe jacket and matching pants, her hair pulled up and high heels.(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

To say the look was daring would be a serious understatement.

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

Irina Shayk NYC (Photo credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com)

The supermodel often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.