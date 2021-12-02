‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actor Eddie Mekka Dead At 69

Eddie Mekka, best known for his role on the classic sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” was found dead in his home Nov. 27, his brother confirmed Thursday to Fox News. He was 69.

Mekka, whose real name was Edward Rudolph Mekjian, played Carmine Ragusa on the show “Laverne & Shirley” from 1976-1983 as well as roles on “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat” and “Family Matters,” Fox News reported.

Eddie’s brother, Warren Mekjian, praised Mekka, telling Fox News “everybody was proud of Eddie’s accomplishments on TV and he was a funny guy.”

“Eddie always loved to dance and sing and make jokes. He always tried to make people laugh and enjoy themselves.”

Warren said he didn’t know Eddie’s cause of death and that police found the actor alone in his California home, according to Fox News. Warren also said that Eddie was hospitalized and diagnosed with a blood clot in the middle of 2021. (RELATED: Actor Robert Hogan, Known For ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ ‘I Dream Of Jeannie,’ Dies At 87)



Cindy Williams, Eddie’s counterpart on “Laverne & Shirley,” paid tribute to Eddie on social media, labeling him as a “world-class talent.”

My darling Eddie,

A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I’ll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories…https://t.co/ZmBFpBxc4m #EddieMekka — Cindy Williams (@Cindy_Williams1) December 2, 2021

Co-star Michael McKean also went to Twitter to pay respect to the late actor.

A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning. A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) December 2, 2021

“A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning,” McKean tweeted Thursday. “A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie.”

Eddie was nominated for a Tony Award in 1975 for his role in “The Lieutenant,” Fox News reported.