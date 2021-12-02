US

Man Holding Gun To His Head Walks Around United Nations Building

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.10.47 PM

Screenshot/ Twitter/ ScooterCasterNY

Jorge Velasco Contributor
Font Size:

A man was seen walking in front of the United Nations building in Manhattan Thursday with a gun held to his head.

Law enforcement said the man, who remains unidentified, paced back and forth on First Avenue and was believed to be suicidal, New York Post reported. Several eyewitnesses showed the man wearing a red jacket and holding a firearm underneath his chin.

Authorities blocked off roads near the U.N. building, forcing the complex into lockdown. (RELATED: UN Climate Conference Sponsor Unilever Is Among World’s Biggest Plastics Polluters: REPORT)

The standoff began at around 11 a.m. At approximately 12:30 p.m., SWAT and “Emergency Rescue” vehicles surrounded the man.