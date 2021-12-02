Nancy Pelosi Lashes Out At Reporter Who Simply Asked Her A Question

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi lashed out at a reporter Thursday and claimed that she has not avoided bringing a bill to the house floor for a vote due to a request from John Kerry.

“One of the things that Senator Rubio has said is that the reason why the house has not voted on that Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is because John Kerry has lobbied you and others not to act on it and to slow-walk it so it doesn’t complicate his climate change negotiations with China. Is that true?” a reporter asked Pelosi at a press conference. (RELATED: China Ramps Up Coal Production Despite Its Climate Promises)

“No. It is not true and you know, again if you want to repeat the charges of the Republicans, that’s up to you,” the House Speaker replied sharply. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Pelosi Reportedly Seen Maskless At Swingers Bar With Rep. Yvette Clarke, Breaking Mask Mandate)

“But that is completely not true. As I said, for over 30 years I have been considered the most disliked—they use stronger language than that person in China—because of my assault on their human rights violations. And no, that’s absolutely positively not true. But you asked the question, so they won their case,” she continued.

WATCH:



The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, introduced by Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Jan. 27, 2021, imposes importation limits on goods produced using forced labor in China, especially the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. It would also impose sanctions related to such forced labor. (RELATED: Leaked Documents Show Chinese President Xi Ordered Uyghur Genocide In ‘Top Secret’ Speeches)

The bill passed the Senate on Jul. 14 2021 and has not received a house vote yet.

John Kerry, former 2004 Democratic Presidential nominee, is currently serving as the country’s first special presidential envoy for climate, and the first-ever principal to sit on the National Security Council entirely dedicated to climate change.