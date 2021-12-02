NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon Shoots A Gigantic Buck

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon bagged a monster buck on a recent hunting trip.

The star driver posted several photos of himself with the gigantic beast, which appears to have an eight-point rack. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“So excited to shoot big Zeus. Hunted this deer hard this year and was able to get a shot on him yesterday afternoon. The first trail cam pic was of him last year. One year really makes a difference. He put on some big mass. Nothing like putting in some time in a deer stand. I love the outdoors and thankful for one of God’s greatest gifts,” Dillon wrote.

You can check out all the photos below.

Damn, that’s the buck of a lifetime. That’s the kind of deer men spend decades hunting hoping to get a shot at, and when it was Dillon’s time to shine, he didn’t disappoint.

He stepped up to the plate and got the job done.

Personally, I was never a huge deer hunter and I haven’t done it in more than a decade. However, I know lots of people who love it, including my own dad.

He’s obsessed with deer hunting and I understand the passion it takes. That’s how I know that this kill for Dillon is probably the best of his life.

It’s probably even more satisfying than a lot of his NASCAR success.

Props to him for bringing home the venison! Hell of a hunting kill!