Navy Unveils Incredible Uniforms Honoring The F-18 For The Army Game

Navy’s uniforms for the Army game are absolutely electric.

The Army/Navy game is one of the greatest traditions in all of American sports, and both teams like to go all out when it comes to their uniforms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I can promise you the Midshipmen didn’t disappoint in 2021. Navy wrote the following about their unis for the matchup:

Using one of the most famous naval career paths as an inspiration, the 2021 “Fly Navy” uniform highlights classic American symbolism and the most utilized multirole fighter jet in aircraft carrier aviation, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Unmatched across the globe, America’s fleet of 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers can deploy up to 44 of these strike fighters at a time; and with a massive arsenal of diverse firepower, the Super Hornet will remain the backbone of the carrier air wing well into the future.

You can check out the release video below.

For those of you who haven’t already seen the Army uniforms, you can check those out below. They’re equally as great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

Both programs will be wearing outstanding uniforms when they meet December 11 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It’s going to be electric.

I love great uniforms, and uniforms from our service academies always seem to go the extra step. They’re always outstanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb)

Damn, I love our military and I love the Army/Navy game. It gets its own spotlight the weekend after the conference championships are played, and I can’t wait to watch!

Today is the Army/Navy game, and it’s without a doubt one of the coolest events in all of sports. A year ago, I spoke with College GameDay stars David Pollack and Rece Davis about the importance of the historic rivalry. pic.twitter.com/n7NkPO4QVj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

Make sure to catch the game December 11!