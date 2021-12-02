‘Aren’t You That Empire F*ggot?’: Second Osundairo Brother Testifies That Jussie Smollett Staged Attack

The second of the two brothers, Olabinjo Osundairo, took the stand in Chicago on Thursday to testify on day four of the Jussie Smollett trial.

Olabinjo echoed the testimony of his brother, Abimbola Osundairo, claiming that Smollett requested help with the attack, and said he was taking the stand to simply, “Get the truth out of what really happened that night.”

Olabinjo recounted the memory of Smollett and his brother pulling up to his apartment to tell him about the staged attack. He claimed Smollett pulled him aside and asked, “Can I trust you?” to which Olabinjo responded, “Yes, of course, you can.” (RELATED: ‘Brother I Love You’: Jussie Smollett’s text To Osundairo Brother After Alleged attack Surfaces For First Time)

Smollett allegedly proceeded to tell Olabinjo the plan surrounding the hate mail he’d received. Olabinjo claimed that Smollett had asked the two brothers to “yell out racial and homophobic slurs at him. He wanted us to say, ‘Aren’t you that Empire f*ggot n—-r?'” and “This is MAGA country.”

Ola: Smollett “said he would want us to yell out racial and homophobic slurs at him. He wanted us to say, ‘Aren’t you that Empire f—-t n—-r?” and “This is MAGA country.”

Q: And what did MAGA country mean?

A: “President Trump’s slogan. Make America Great Again.” — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 2, 2021

“At first I was kind of taken aback … when I thought about it, it’s Hollywood,” said Olabinjo, explaining how he was at first surprised by Smollett’s request to stage the attack. He continued, “I was like, it’s probably what they do out there.”

Defense attorney Tamara Walker asked Olabinjo if it had bothered him as a “black man” to use a noose on Smollett, to which he replied, “No … I just don’t let things like that bother me.”

Olabinjo reportedly said that the goal of the fraudulent attack was to gain attention on social media and the police were to be left out of the incident. Olabinjo testified that the brothers were unaware of any possible risk that could come of helping Smollett stage the attack.

Q: You knew there was a risk you could be caught and possibly arrested.

A: No.

Q: You had no idea you could be caught and possibly arrested?

A: For what charge? Helping somebody out? — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) December 2, 2021

Olabinjo described how nothing about the attack was meant to harm Smollett, saying at the trial how he decided to switch the gasoline for bleach because of safety reasons.

“You intentionally poured it on his clothing and not his face … so as not to injure him?” asked prosecutor Mendenhall, to which Olabinjo replied “Exactly.”