‘Dangerous Monster’: Suspect Had List Of Charges Before Stabbing 14-Year-Old Boy On Bike

Semmie Lee Williams, was taken into custody Wednesday for the murder of 14-year old Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Rogers was riding his bicycle on the evening of November 15 when he crossed paths with Williams, 39. Rogers’ body was discovered the next day near Interstate 95 with multiple stab wounds in the head and face, according to The Miami Herald.

“It appears to be an absolute chance encounter between a child on a bicycle and an animal that should probably not be out on our streets,” Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said, according to NBC News.

“Our investigators have received and followed up on numerous phone calls and other tips. Through their diligent work (and) our community support, we were able to discover key pieces of evidence to develop probable cause for the arrest of Semmie Lee Williams,” Shannon continued. “They removed a very dangerous monster from our streets.”

Police were able to link Williams to the murder through DNA evidence found on headphones left near the body. When police found Williams later in Miami, he had a bloodstained bandana in his backpack that tested positive for Rogers’ blood.

Williams’ DNA was in a database because of his 20-year criminal history record that has included time in jail, as well as a stay in a mental hospital. Williams has been arrested in several states, including Georgia and California, where he was deemed a “fugitive from justice,” police said according to the New York Post.

Williams’ Florida record includes more than 10 arrests, including domestic violence cases as well as assault and battery charges, according to Fox News.

Williams is being charged with first-degree murder with a weapon and was ordered Thursday to be held without bond, according to the New York Post.