REPORT: Marcus Freeman Will Be The Next Head Coach Of The Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oct 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish have been looking for a new head coach ever since Brian Kelly left for LSU, and it sounds like they’ve found their man. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to multiple reports, the team’s current defensive coordinator is expected to be elevated to the head coaching position.

Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about Freeman. I don’t know much at all, but I do know Fighting Irish fans are very happy about the decision.

Freeman is young at the age of 35, but that doesn’t mean he’s not capable of taking over. I’ve never been a huge believer that age is a big barrier in coaching.

Most importantly, Freeman seems very committed to the Fighting Irish and the fans and players support him. It’s hard to overstate how important it is to have support from the fanbase and the roster.

The move hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it sounds like it could come at any time.

