REPORT: Marcus Freeman Will Be The Next Head Coach Of The Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish have been looking for a new head coach ever since Brian Kelly left for LSU, and it sounds like they've found their man.

According to multiple reports, the team’s current defensive coordinator is expected to be elevated to the head coaching position.

Notre Dame is expected to officially offer DC Marcus Freeman its head coaching job, source tells @SINow, confirming multiple reports. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 2, 2021

Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman is expected to become the next head coach at ND, per source. The move was first reported by @mickassaf. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2021

ESPN sources: #NotreDame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has emerged as the top candidate for the team’s head-coaching position, and an agreement could be finalized soon. But still some steps left before this is a done deal, per sources. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2021

Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about Freeman. I don’t know much at all, but I do know Fighting Irish fans are very happy about the decision.

Freeman is young at the age of 35, but that doesn’t mean he’s not capable of taking over. I’ve never been a huge believer that age is a big barrier in coaching.

Notre Dame will be led by 35 year old Marcus Freeman who’ll have a 29 year old offensive coordinator in Tommy Rees. Players fired up. New era, new vibe in South Bend. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 2, 2021

Most importantly, Freeman seems very committed to the Fighting Irish and the fans and players support him. It’s hard to overstate how important it is to have support from the fanbase and the roster.

The move hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it sounds like it could come at any time.

ND AD Jack Swarbrick is not here at the CFP expansion meeting. Can confirm @TheAthleticCFB report Swarbrick is meeting w/ DC Marcus Freeman today. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 1, 2021

