The Seattle Seahawks Sign Running Back Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson’s NFL career has found a new home.

The legendary running back has signed with Seattle’s practice squad after spending an earlier part of the season with the Titans, according to a tweet from the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

Seahawks signing RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. pic.twitter.com/vFt1AWO9RO — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2021

It’s crazy that Adrian Peterson is 36-years-old and still playing in the NFL as a running back. How many guys have made it in that position at that age?

The answer isn’t many at all. If you’re 36 and still playing running back, you’re a bit of a unicorn.

Pete Carroll confirms Seahawks plan to sign Adrian Peterson. Notes he tried to recruit him to USC way back when and excited to now get a chance to coach him. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 1, 2021

Yet, Peterson is still trying to use every drop of gas in the tank before hanging his cleats up for good and he now finds himself in Seattle.

Will he have a big enough impact to save the season for the Seahawks? Most definitely not, but that doesn’t mean he can’t put up some stats while there.

It’s honestly hard for me to put in words how impressive it is he’s playing RB in the NFL at 36. It’s mind-boggling.

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters they have signed RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2021

Hopefully, he finds some success on the field with Russell Wilson before deciding to call it a career.