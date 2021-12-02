Skip Bayless Goes On Bizarre Rant About Mac Jones Trademarking ‘MJ10’

Skip Bayless unleashed a bizarre rant Thursday about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The FS1 superstar ripped Jones for trademarking “MJ10” during his rookie campaign, and the entire segment was downright bizarre. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bayless suggested Jones shouldn’t have done it because he shares initials with Michael Jordan and because Tom Brady is known for “TB12.” Watch his strange comments and reasoning below.

“The audacity of what Mac Jones just did in the middle of his rookie campaign in New England is just stunning to me.” — @RealSkipBayless on Mac trademarking “MJ10” nickname pic.twitter.com/5F7ivy4O9p — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 2, 2021

I honestly don’t even know how to react to these comments from Bayless because they’re just so damn weird.

First off, why does he care what Mac Jones is trademarking? This is America and in this country, we celebrate getting rich.

When you’re an NFL quarterback, especially a rising rookie on a six-game win streak, you cash in. That’s how life works.

Secondly, Bayless is taking a leap wider than the Grand Canyon when talking about how Jones and Michael Jordan share the same initials.

So anyone whose initials are MJ should never use them? How does that make sense at all?

Brett Favre, on his weekly SiriusXM NFL Radio show “The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray”, shared his thoughts on Mac Jones: pic.twitter.com/5bmLHvqEv7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2021

I enjoy some of Bayless’ takes but this one is simply on a level I’ve ever seen him get to before.