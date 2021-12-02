US

Gun Shop Owner Charged After Allegedly Shooting Friend In Face In Prank Gone Wrong

A South Carolina gun shop owner was charged Monday after he allegedly shot his friend in the face in a prank gone wrong.

Fifty-two-year-old Jon Whitely, owner of Coastal Firearm, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the killing of his friend Stefan Mrgan, 36, almost a month after the incident occurred, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Prank Gone Wrong: Employee Reportedly Arrested For Calling In Bomb Threat For Co-Worker At Gas Station)

The incident occurred on Nov. 2, when Whitely allegedly brought a BB gun which looked just like a Glock into his shop and placed it on a shelf with other firearms as some kind of prank, according to Fox News.

A witness reportedly saw Whitely and Mrgan having a conversation before he reportedly heard the sound of a gun being fired and Mrgan dropping to the floor. Whitely allegedly grabbed a real Glock instead of the BB gun by mistake and shot Mrgan in the “lower face,” according to the outlet.

The witness rushed to Mrgen’s aid, staying with him until EMS arrived. Berkeley County deputies arrived on the scene but Mrgen eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after, Fox News reported.