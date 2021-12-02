Taylor Swift Sends Touching Note And Gift To Artist After Breaking Their Record

Taylor Swift sent a touching note and gift Wednesday to singer Don McLean after breaking his record with her 10-minute long version of her song “All Too Well” following the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album.

“What a classy artist!” the 76-year-old legendary singer-songwriter tweeted about the card and flowers he got from the 31-year-old pop singer. Swift’s 10-minute long song beat out his eight-minute 1971 hit “American Pie (Parts I & II)” for the longest song to ever hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards)

.@taylorswift13‘s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is officially the longest No. 1 hit of all time, at 10 minutes, 13 seconds. Don McLean’s “American Pie (Parts I & II),” at 8 minutes, 37 seconds, held the mark for nearly a half-century, beginning in January 1972. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 22, 2021

“Thank you @taylorswift13 for the flowers & note!” he added. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

The post included a close-up shot of a handwritten note from the “Me!” hitmaker and Don posing for a photo next to a giant bouquet of flowers.

What a classy artist! Thank you @taylorswift13 for the flowers & note! pic.twitter.com/A0WRxaVEgE — Don McLean (@donmclean) December 1, 2021

“Don I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants,” the letter from the “Shake It Off” hitmaker read. “Your music has been so important to me. Sending love one writer of Long Songs to another. Your fan Taylor.”

Taylor has spent the last few years re-recording her music so she can own all the master recordings.

In 2019, Swift said she planned to start re-recording her first five albums after they were acquired by Scooter Braun, who got them when he bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label group. At the time, she made it publicly known that she wasn’t happy with the music mogul.