Every Wisconsin Starter On Defense Earns All-Big Ten Honors

Wisconsin’s defense earned some major recognition from the conference.
Every single starter on the defensive side of the ball earned all-Big Ten honors at different levels, which is simply an insane thing for any team to pull off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
All defensive starters were honored by the Big Ten this year … think that says a lot 😉 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/IIwwqSdWT6
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 30, 2021
Leo Chenal led the way as the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and Jack Sanborn also joined him as a first team player.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
It’s utterly insane that a single team had 11 all-conference players on one side of the ball. I know our defense is elite, but this accomplishment really goes to show just how great we are.
All 11 starters earned their spot in history as all-conference caliber players. Jim Leonhard deserves all the praise in the world for assembling this caliber of talent and coaching them.
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately, this accomplishment is also a sad reminder of how our offense let down our defense. We have a national title caliber defense and we have a 4-8 offense. That’s not a great recipe.
It’s pretty damn hard when the defense has to do everything.
View this post on Instagram
Still, I give all the props in the world to the defense and the coaches on that side of the ball. They absolutely deserve it.