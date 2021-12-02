Every Wisconsin Starter On Defense Earns All-Big Ten Honors

Wisconsin’s defense earned some major recognition from the conference.

Every single starter on the defensive side of the ball earned all-Big Ten honors at different levels, which is simply an insane thing for any team to pull off.

All defensive starters were honored by the Big Ten this year … think that says a lot 😉 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/IIwwqSdWT6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 30, 2021

Leo Chenal led the way as the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and Jack Sanborn also joined him as a first team player.

It’s utterly insane that a single team had 11 all-conference players on one side of the ball. I know our defense is elite, but this accomplishment really goes to show just how great we are.

All 11 starters earned their spot in history as all-conference caliber players. Jim Leonhard deserves all the praise in the world for assembling this caliber of talent and coaching them.

Unfortunately, this accomplishment is also a sad reminder of how our offense let down our defense. We have a national title caliber defense and we have a 4-8 offense. That’s not a great recipe.

It’s pretty damn hard when the defense has to do everything.

Still, I give all the props in the world to the defense and the coaches on that side of the ball. They absolutely deserve it.