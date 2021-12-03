‘Alex Rider’ Season 2 Is Officially Out On Prime Video

Ladies and gentlemen, season two of “Alex Rider” has hit Prime Video.

The Amazon and IMDbTV series is based on the insanely successful books from Anthony Horowitz, and season one was a smashing success. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, it’s time to gear up for season two.

I grew up reading Alex Rider books around the clock. When I first heard about the TV show, I was skeptical. I didn’t want an amazing series to be ruined. Yet, it exceeded all expectations and season two is now here. If you have sons, get them the books. They’re outstanding. https://t.co/AjupzotK4B — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 3, 2021

I can’t tell you all how hyped I am to dive into season two at some point today. Seems like the perfect way to prepare for the games tonight.

Watch some “Alex Rider,” drink a few beers and then soak up a weekend of football. Does it get much better?

For those of you who don’t know, the series follows teenage spy Alex Rider as he works for British Intelligence.

Following his uncle’s mysterious death, Alex begins to figure out his entire life is more or less a lie.

Without spoiling anything, the adventures and chaos that follow are awesome in the books and the first season of the show.

So, if you’re looking for something to watch, I can’t recommend “Alex Rider” enough on Prime Video. Hopefully, it lives up to my lofty expectations.