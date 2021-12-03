Andrew Schulz Rips ‘The F**king News Propaganda’ For Dishonest Coverage Of Kyle Rittenhouse, Silence On The Waukesha Massacre

Comedian Andrew Schulz unleashed a rant for the ages about the coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse compared to Darrell Brooks.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after shooting three people – two fatally – during a violent riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in the summer of 2020. Yet, the media and celebrities treated Rittenhouse like a monster, despite the clear evidence showing he acted in self-defense.

Meanwhile, Brooks is accused of murdering six people and injuring dozens more after allegedly driving his vehicle through a parade in Waukesha, WI. Despite the gravity of the situation, the media and celebrities don’t seem interested in talking, and that doesn’t make Schulz very happy.

Schulz said the following in part during his exchange with Charlamagne:

The f**king news propaganda that we digest all the time to sell clicks and it’s easy for Hollywood celebrities to look woke and supportive by tweeting about it. This is why [the Rittenhouse trial] is a news story. The same why it’s not a news story when that dude ran over a bunch of people in Waukesha. Nobody f**king talking about that. The dude literally just targeted people, hit them with a f**king car and people were already, like, finding ways to make it seem like it wasn’t his fault. It’s not even a news story. None of these f**king Hollywood celebrities are tweeting about it. Every Hollywood celebrity and their mother had tweet about Kyle Rittenhouse, right, because it was the right thing to say and it gives you tons of woke points and clout points, and all these motherf**king news stories can run the article, ‘White kid goes to Black Lives Matter march with an AR-15.’ It’s perfect for clicks. It gets everyone stirred up. Then, you got a situation where a dude killed six people. More people dead. More total people dead. All his fault. Terroristic attack. If that dude was Muslim, we’d call it a terror attack. You know that…I’m just tired of these Hollywood motherf**kers and I’m tired of news agencies acting like they want f**king justice, when all you want is ad revenue and and all you want is f**king clout. So, shut your mouth.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I have to give major props to Schulz for his comments. I think we all have to give him props because he’s 100% correct.

No matter what you think about Rittenhouse being at the riot, no rational person thinks he murdered anyone. Scumbags attacked him and he shot them.

LeBron James trashed Kyle Rittenhouse, but he’s completely silent on the crimes of China. The top Chinese tennis player is missing after accusing a government official of sexual assault. Yet, LeBron is nowhere to be found. He is a complete fraud. pic.twitter.com/4862zfacl9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2021

It’s very cut and dry, but the media and Hollywood celebrities didn’t care. They just wanted the attention and woke points, which is what Schulz pointed out.

Meanwhile, you have a guy in the very same state accused of slaughtering six innocent people and the same people ripping Rittenhouse are nowhere to be found.

If that doesn’t upset you or at least make you ask a few questions, you’re not paying attention!

Kyle Rittenhouse going free was a GREAT day for America. The prosecution tried every dirty trick in the book to ruin an innocent young man’s life, but the jury showed incredible strength and courage. Kyle is acquitted, and the bad guys are dead. Winning! pic.twitter.com/aytXMLdOlR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2021

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Schulz’s comments. Something tells me many of you will.